Road reopens in Eastbourne

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 11:55

Cordons have been lifted along Marine Drive in Eastbourne to allow traffic to flow again.

A section of the route was closed between Port Rd and Point Howard.

Emergency services were working to retrieve a person from the ledge of a cliff.

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with dishonesty offences.

Police would like to thank local people and drivers for their patience and understanding.