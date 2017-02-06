Road reopens in Eastbourne

|
[ login or create an account ]
Cordons have been lifted along Marine Drive in Eastbourne to allow traffic to flow again.
A section of the route was closed between Port Rd and Point Howard.
Emergency services were working to retrieve a person from the ledge of a cliff.
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with dishonesty offences.
Police would like to thank local people and drivers for their patience and understanding.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.