Road closed in Eastbourne

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are advising residents in the Eastbourne area that a section of Marine Drive has been closed.
There are cordons between Port Rd and Point Howard.
The road is closed while emergency services work to retrieve a person from the ledge of a cliff.
Police appreciate the patience of local people while this portion of the road is closed.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.