Emergency services on Waikato River

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to reports of up to four people being carried down Waikato River near Aratiatia Dam/Aratiatia Rapids, north of Taupo.
Police were notified at 12.10pm.
Police, a helicopter, ambulances, and search and rescue teams have responded.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.