Person dies after being swept down the Waikato River

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 15:15

One person has died after they were swept down the Waikato River near Aratiatia Dam/Aratiatia Rapids, north of Taupo shortly after midday today.

The other three people involved in this incident are all safe and well and Victim Support services are being provided.

Police is now in the process of notifying next of kin.

The Police Dive Squad will be deployed to assist in recovering the deceased.