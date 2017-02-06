Body recovered on West Coast

|
Police can now release the name of the man who's body was recovered near a bluff on the coastal area between Smoothwater Bay and Stafford Bay on Saturday 4 February.
He was David Jackson, 65 years-old from Paekakariki, Kapiti Coast.
Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.
