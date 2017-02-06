Police appeal for sightings of assault victim

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 17:27

Statement from Detective Inspector Mike Foster:

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen a man who was a victim of an assault in Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay yesterday.

The unidentified man was found unconscious today at about 7am.

He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen this man in the Grange Road North and Domain Road area of Haumoana yesterday afternoon or evening.

He is believed to be aged mid-40s, has long scraggly brown hair and was wearing a long sleeved red top and dark blue shorts.

If anyone has information about this man, please contact Hastings Police immediately on 06 873 0500.