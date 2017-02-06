Shelley Crooks recovering well

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 17:46

Statement from Sergeant Michel Bloom, Greymouth Police:

Police have this afternoon spoken with Shelley Crooks who was located last night after being missing for approximately six weeks on the West Coast near Punakaiki.

She is in hospital receiving medical treatment but is doing well.

This is a remarkable story of survival.

Ms Crooks set out to do a four day walk in the Mt Bovis area when she became disorientated and sustained a leg injury.

She was well equipped and has extensive bush craft knowledge, enabling her to survive for six weeks as she attempted to slowly make her way out of the bush.

Yesterday around 7pm a member of the public found her near one of the walking tracks.

He immediately gave her food and water and sought help.

Ms Crooks was then picked up by the West Coast Rescue Helicopter and flown to Greymouth Hospital.

She wants to express her gratitude to the tramper who found her, and everyone involved in the search and rescue efforts to try and locate her.

Police would also like to thank everyone who helped us in our efforts to try and find her over the past six weeks.

We are ecstatic this has had a positive outcome.

Ms Crooks and her family have requested privacy whilst she recovers in hospital.