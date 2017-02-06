Police seek missing Motueka man

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 21:05

Police are looking to locate 32-year-old Motueka man Shaun Matheson as they have concerns for his wellbeing.

Shaun was last seen at 12:30am on February 2nd 2017, at the corner of King Edward and High Streets, Motueka.

He is also known as "Friar", is 185cm tall and has a distinctive full ginger beard and dreadlocked hair to his waist.

He was travelling to Christchurch around that time and Police believe he may have been in the Springs Junction area on February 2nd.

Any person who has seen Shaun or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.