Entries open for Waipa District Community Awards

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 06:47

The once a year opportunity to celebrate and recognise local volunteers has arrived in the Waipa district.

Entries for the Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards open today (Tuesday 7 February). The Awards, which are run in partnership with Waipa District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make the district and its towns a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards began in 2000 more than $84,000 has been given away to voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards -groups can even enter themselves.

Waipa District Mayor Jim Mylchreest says volunteers play an important role in the success of the community, and events that celebrate their contributions also create opportunities to network.

"Waipa District would not be able to deliver the level of services to the community without the passion and commitment of community groups and volunteers. Council fully supports the Trustpower awards as a means of recognising this service and also enabling the wide range of community groups and organisations to meet and share ideas."

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards Supreme Winner was Te Awamutu Sports and Recreation Club Inc.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or can be completed on the Trustpower Community Facebook page. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Abbie Siely on 0800 87 11 11.

Entries for the Trustpower Waipa District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 7 April.