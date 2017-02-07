Police continue to seek missing Motueka man

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 07:15

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen 32-year-old Motueka man Shaun Matheson as they have concerns for his wellbeing.

Shaun, whose nickname is "Fro" and not "Friar" as previously reported, is 185cm tall, with a distinctive full ginger beard and dreadlocked hair to his waist.

He was last seen at 12:30am on Thursday 2 February 2017, at the corner of King Edward and High Streets, Motueka.

He was travelling to Christchurch around that time and Police believe he may have been in the Springs Junction area on 2 February.

Anyone who has seen Shaun or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.