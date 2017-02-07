Otago Polytechnic's massage on the move

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 08:54

Otago Polytechnic’s Massage Therapy Programme has packed its bags and is heading off … albeit just down the street to the main campus!

Massage Therapy will now operate out of newly renovated rooms in G Block on Union Street. Previously, the programme’s been offered at the inner city campus at 360 Cumberland Street.

David McQuillan, Massage Lecturer and Programme Coordinator, says the team is really excited about moving back to the main campus with new purpose-built facilities.

"Our students will have much more access to Otago Polytechnic’s services: the sports institute gym, the Bill Robertson library, and Otago Polytechnic student life."

Otago Polytechnic is celebrating the move with a launch of the new clinic and teaching rooms on Thursday 9 February 5:30-7pm.

Please join us for refreshments, classroom tours, and free massages!

For more information on Massage Therapy at Otago Polytechnic, please refer to our website:

https://www.op.ac.nz/study/health-and-community/massage-therapy/