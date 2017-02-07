Three in custody after service station robbery on North Shore

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 09:35

Statement from Sergeant Jeff Kinniburgh:

Three men are in custody following a robbery at a service station on East Coast Road, North Shore, this morning.

At 4.10am, five men in a stolen car arrived at the premises and smashed the front doors with a log splitter axe.

The sole member of staff activated the fog defence system and took refuge in a secure area to raise the alarm.

The offenders entered the premises and stole a number of cigarettes before leaving in the stolen car.

They then drove around the corner and abandoned the car, getting into a second vehicle that was located by Police a couple of minutes later.

When Police stopped their vehicle, two of the occupants ran off.

The other three were taken into custody.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Kinniburgh on 09 839 6000.

Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.