Police name person found at Karaka Bay

Police are now in a position to name the person whose body was found at Karaka Bay in Wellington on Saturday (4 February 2017).
19-year-old Rory McDonald Douglas Smith went missing while swimming in the Hutt River on Thursday night last week.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
