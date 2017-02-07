Light it Orange to shine a light on family violence

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 10:38

With rates of family violence reaching near epidemic levels in New Zealand, a leading family violence specialist charity will shine a light on this dark subject on March 4-10.

In New Zealand, one in three women experience physical and/or sexual abuse from a male (ex) partner in their lifetime. Shockingly, a child is killed every five weeks by a member of their own family.

Light It Orange (previously called Orange Friday) is the biggest campaign on Shine’s fundraising calendar. Funds raised support Shine to continue delivering their range of services that are all aimed at helping victims of family violence to get safe and stay safe. This includes Shine’s toll free national Helpline 0508-744-633, that is answered 7 days a week, 9am to 11pm.

Shine’s marketing and communications manager, Holly Carrington, says there are plenty of ways to get involved, even if it’s planning a small activity to fit in with a busy lifestyle, or making an online donation.

"You can fundraise as an individual or as part of a team, so we’re encouraging people to get their school or workplace involved, or even their group of friends.

"Light it Orange is a fun and simple way to be a part of the solution to family violence. We’d love for people to sign up, or check out www.lightitorange.org.nz to find out more,’ says Holly.

In what was her first role behind the camera since leaving Shortland Street, Angela Bloomfield has directed a TV commercial to raise awareness of Light it Orange. The ad features a handful of well-known New Zealanders, including TV personality, Guy Williams, and four members of the Vodafone Warriors rugby league team.

"I felt privileged and lucky to be asked to do this for Shine; it ticked a big box for me personally, as this experience allows me to invest my time and energy into a campaign and charity that I believe in," says Angela.

"The commercial encourages people to have fun and get involved in Shine’s amazing Light It Orange fundraising campaign, but we’re bringing some quite raw home truths to them at the same time. My hope is that these uncomfortable truths can lift the lid on these issues, and bring more awareness and acknowledgment to domestic violence."