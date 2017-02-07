Man dies following assault in Haumoana

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 10:41

Statement from Detective Inspector Mike Foster:

Eastern District Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was found unconscious in Haumoana on Monday morning.

Police believe the man was assaulted before being found unconscious.

The man has since died from his injuries in Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Police is supporting his next of kin.

A scene examination in the area of Domain Road has been carried out and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in and around Grange Road North and Domain Road on the afternoon or evening of Sunday 5 February.

The victim is a 45-year-old local man, with long scraggly hair.

When found he was wearing a long sleeved red top and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to call Hastings Police on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.