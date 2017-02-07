Call for volunteers as Hamilton gears up for a big year of events

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 12:19

Hamiltonians have a chance to help the city put "its best foot forward" when hosting events at its premier venues.

H3, the division of Hamilton City Council which operates FMG Stadium Waikato, Claudelands and Seddon Park, has launched a new volunteer programme which gives residents in the city and surrounding districts an opportunity to participate in events held at these venues.

This programme will also include the chance to be involved in some of this year’s major city events, such as the DHL New Zealand Series 2017 and the Rugby League World Cup 2017. The British and Irish Lions rugby team will play the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato on Tuesday 20 June, while in November the Stadium will be the venue for two matches during the 15th instalment of the Rugby League World Cup.

Claire Toko, Operations Manager for H3, has put the call out for people to join a volunteer workforce to help the city deliver world-class event experiences.

"The volunteer programme will allow people to gain invaluable hands-on experience in the events industry, while working as part of a dedicated team to deliver some of the best events in the Waikato," she says.

Mrs Toko says the tasks for volunteers range from welcoming and assisting guests to assisting with the actual delivery of events. Hours, times, roles and days of work will vary depending on scheduled events and the need for volunteers.

Volunteers will be provided with training, a uniform, and will be invited to a special volunteer function at the end of every year.

"We’re after approachable and friendly people with a positive ‘can do’ attitude, a willingness to go the extra mile and who are trustworthy and reliable," she says.

"Over the last few years, volunteers have been crucial to Hamilton’s success delivering several world cups, so we see this as a valuable opportunity to get people involved in the great events we host that showcase Hamilton to the world."

To download an application form and position description, visit http://www.h3group.co.nz/about/volunteer-programme