TimberNook NZ announces new provider in Christchurch South

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 12:42

TimberNook, an innovative nature-based programme for children, recently trained local educator, Kim Tenebaum, to be the new Christchurch South provider. Starting in February, TimberNook Christchurch South will offer unique experiences for children that are designed to foster creativity, imagination, and independent play in the great outdoors.

At TimberNook Christchurch South, children have the chance to play together and independently, using stories, games, and experiences to have fun, learn, develop, and explore. New provider, Kim Tenebaum believes in the TimberNook philosophy that the more children engage in self-directed play and take reasonable risks outdoors, the better equipped they are to be successful in home and school environments.

TimberNook Christchurch South will be the first TimberNook location in the South Island New Zealand. Kim Tenebaum brings a love of outdoor adventure and early education to this new business. "Having been involved in a variety of education settings, I am excited to be able to offer the opportunity for children to develop skills and learn within a totally natural location. Our key site is a stunning area with trails, a stream and rope swings within a majestic wooded area with birdsong to accompany exploration".

TimberNook’s founder Angela Hanscom is thrilled to see her idea of preventative health care for children spread to a new location. "Our dedicated providers are at the core of what we do, and we love to see unique camp opportunities that integrate movement, imagination, and nature become available to a new community of children". As TimberNook Christchurch South prepares for its first participants, you are invited to learn more about TimberNook programmes and philosophy at http://www.timbernook.com/.

About TimberNook

TimberNook is an outdoor program that integrates sensory experiences, imagination and nature for all children. Children play together and independently - using stories, games, and new experiences to have fun, learn, develop, and explore. The TimberNook curriculum weaves together the therapeutic benefits of nature with activities that inspire children to think creatively, to accept challenges, and even to learn from failure. TimberNook offers trained providers a unique opportunity to build a successful business while making a difference in children’s lives.

About TimberNook Christchurch South

TimberNook Christchurch South has a main site at Cracroft Guiding Centre, 151 Cashmere Road, situated on the edge of Christchurch city in the suburb of Cashmere. This stunning outside location offers trails and rope swings within a majestic wooded area with birdsong to accompany exploration. A stream for adventures borders the other Cracroft boundary. Programmes at TimberNook Christchurch South include playgroups for preschool children, and a variety of afterschool, weekend and holiday programmes for primary aged children.