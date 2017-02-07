Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 13:09

Nominations for candidates seeking election as a Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor for the Mauao MÄori Constituency will close at 12 noon this Monday 13 February.

Electoral Officer Robyn Garrett said that the sad passing of Councillor Awanui Black last year had created an extraordinary vacancy. A by-election is required to re-fill it.

"To be eligible, fully completed nomination forms, accompanied by the nomination fee, must be delivered to me at one of Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Tauranga (87 First Ave) or WhakatÄne (5 Quay St) offices, no later than 12 noon on Monday 13 February," said Ms Garrett.

"If more than one nomination is received, voting packs will be sent by mail to voters on the Mauao MÄori electoral roll during March. The by-election will be held from 20 March to 11 April 2017," she said.

Nomination criteria, forms and further information is available at www.boprc.govt.nz/byelection or by contacting the Electoral Officer, phone 0800 884 881 ext 8376 or email elections@boprc.govt.nz.

Only voters registered on the MÄori electoral roll in the Mauao MÄori constituency will be eligible to vote in the April 2017 by-election. The Mauao MÄori constituency extends from the top of the Kaimai Mamaku ranges to WaihÄ« Beach and ÅtamarÄkau, including Katikati, Tauranga, Matakana, Te Puke, MaketÅ«, Pongakawa and the surrounding areas.