Hawke's Bay desperate for rain as region gets 40th water ban

Forty water take bans are now in effect across Hawke’s Bay and the region desperately needs forecast rain.
The Waipawa River came under a total ban on Sunday 5 February, while Ngaruroro River at Fernhill will be in total ban as of 5pm on Tuesday 7 February.
A southerly change due on Tuesday afternoon should bring rainfall, according to MetService, in the headwaters of the Bay’s main ranges.
While short-lived, any rainfall will be a welcome respite to very dry ground and potentially bolster the region’s rivers before the sun returns on Friday.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s water gauging team will be busy re-gauging river flows later this week based on rainfall, manual gauging at key sites and automated data feeds.
A quick view map plus up to date details are on http://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/water/low-flows/ - or search hbrc.govt.nz, keyword: #lowflows.
Total bans currently operating as at 7 February:
Kauhauroa Stream, Kopuawhara Stream, Waimaunu Stream, Sandy Creek/Papakiri Stream at TÅ«tira, Aropaoanui River, Ngaruroro River at Whanawhana and Fernhill (from 5pm 7 Feb), KaramÅ« Stream, Patirua Stream, Mangateretere Stream, Louisa Stream, Karewarewa Stream, Te Waikaha Stream, Poukawa Stream, Waipawa River, Tukipo River, Papanui Stream and Puhokio Stream.
Partial bans operating as of 7 February:
Tutaekuri River at Puketapu (for 3,800 litres/second), Tutaekuri-Waimate Stream (down to 1890 l/s), Raupare Drain (down to 549 l/s), Maraekakaho Stream (down to 250 l/s), Tukituki River at Red Bridge (down to 22,022 l/s) and at Tapairu Road (down to 3000 l/s).
During a ban, consent holders are not able to take water for crops or pasture, but are able to take water for domestic and stock supply.
