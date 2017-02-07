Hawke's Bay desperate for rain as region gets 40th water ban

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 13:27

Forty water take bans are now in effect across Hawke’s Bay and the region desperately needs forecast rain.

The Waipawa River came under a total ban on Sunday 5 February, while Ngaruroro River at Fernhill will be in total ban as of 5pm on Tuesday 7 February.

A southerly change due on Tuesday afternoon should bring rainfall, according to MetService, in the headwaters of the Bay’s main ranges.

While short-lived, any rainfall will be a welcome respite to very dry ground and potentially bolster the region’s rivers before the sun returns on Friday.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s water gauging team will be busy re-gauging river flows later this week based on rainfall, manual gauging at key sites and automated data feeds.

A quick view map plus up to date details are on http://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/water/low-flows/ - or search hbrc.govt.nz, keyword: #lowflows.

Total bans currently operating as at 7 February:

Kauhauroa Stream, Kopuawhara Stream, Waimaunu Stream, Sandy Creek/Papakiri Stream at TÅ«tira, Aropaoanui River, Ngaruroro River at Whanawhana and Fernhill (from 5pm 7 Feb), KaramÅ« Stream, Patirua Stream, Mangateretere Stream, Louisa Stream, Karewarewa Stream, Te Waikaha Stream, Poukawa Stream, Waipawa River, Tukipo River, Papanui Stream and Puhokio Stream.

Partial bans operating as of 7 February:

Tutaekuri River at Puketapu (for 3,800 litres/second), Tutaekuri-Waimate Stream (down to 1890 l/s), Raupare Drain (down to 549 l/s), Maraekakaho Stream (down to 250 l/s), Tukituki River at Red Bridge (down to 22,022 l/s) and at Tapairu Road (down to 3000 l/s).

During a ban, consent holders are not able to take water for crops or pasture, but are able to take water for domestic and stock supply.