Gladstone Road closed

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 13:59

Horowhenua District Council wishes to advise the public that Gladstone Rd is currently closed from Poads Road and will remain closed until further notice.

There is a slip across the road with significant amount of unstable material causing concern, as a result from last week’s heavy rainfall and subsequent rain overnight. Residents have been notified, and this morning Council Officers are calling households to provide them with an update and to ensure their wellbeing.

Customer and Community Services Manager Monique Davidson says residents are Council’s main priority. "While the roading team are working hard to clean up and maintain the integrity of the road, Council’s primary focus is ensuring those who live in the affected area have access to everything they need, are safe and are kept in contact with".

Council Officers are further assessing the situation, with contractors clearing and stabilising the site.

There is an alternative route available to residents, via Trig Rd, however this is limited access only, for Four Wheel Drive vehicles. Security personnel are managing this access way to ensure the safety of walkers and bikers who use the track, and to limit the vehicle access to non-residents.

Persons who regularly use the Trig track are advised to be aware of vehicular movements for the next few days.

Advice for those affected: Stay away from the affected area

Help people who need special assistance - infants, elderly people, those without transportation, families who may need additional help, people with disabilities and the people who care for them

Watch for flooding, which may occur after a landslide or debris flow. Floods sometimes follow landslides and debris flows

Contact the Horowhenua District Council on 06 366 0999 if you have any concerns