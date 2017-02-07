Dry regions to finally get some useful rain - MetService

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 14:08

"The driest regions of the country are finally set to see some useful rain," said MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths. "Rain spreads into Hawke's Bay late this afternoon, and into Gisborne overnight. And it looks likely to produce a good long soaking, with the rain only clearing these regions on Thursday morning."

Temperatures in Napier hit 33C today, but cooler conditions are forecast there for the rest of the week. Expect highs of around 20C in Napier and Gisborne over the next few days, bottoming out at a cool 18C in both regions on Thursday.

Rain is also forecast for the drought-declared region of Northland.

"The rain takes its time to move into Northland. Expect showers to move in on Wednesday evening, with rain, even a chance of some heavy falls in the east, forecast for Thursday," said Griffiths. "This is great news for the farmers of Northland, who haven’t seen decent rain like this since mid November. The eastern coastline and high ground of Northland should cop the best totals."

Other dry regions, Auckland and Coromandel, won’t miss out. Both regions receive useful rain later Wednesday and early Thursday, before clearing to fine again.

"Those on tank water in Auckland, Waiheke Island and Coromandel will really welcome this rain - as will the gardeners who are looking at that brown lawn," noted Griffiths.

24 hour rainfall accumulations for today through to Friday (based on model data)

Meanwhile, the South Island hangs onto the High pressure this week - a marked change from the weather patterns seen for most of the summer. This means cool but dry weather is in the mix for most. However, northwesterlies and mobile fronts return by Friday, meaning things return to normal. That is, rain returns to the West Coast, with fine weather for the east coast. Temperatures for Dunedin and Christchurch increase over the next few days, peaking at 25C for Christchurch by Friday.