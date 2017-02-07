Kaikoura Harbour restoration progressing well

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 14:11

The restoration of KaikÅura Harbour after last year’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced progress on the slipway, ramp and channel deepening as a result of the November 14 earthquake lifting the seabed between one and two metres in some areas.

"At the moment access is severely restricted and the harbour channel is so shallow, it can only be used four hours a day - two hours either side of the tide," Mr Brownlee says.

"Commercial operators can only schedule between 20 per cent and 40 per cent of their previously planned tours and the district’s commercial fishing industry has also been adversely affected.

"The importance of tourism and fishing cannot be underestimated - the annual tourism spend in KaikÅura is $120 million (domestic and international) and the value of the annual fishing catch is approximately $25-30 million.

"The $5 million government grant meant work could start straight away on repairing and upgrading this essential piece of infrastructure.

"Crews have already started to repair the marina and have been clearing and levelling the main commercial slipway. Work has also progressed at the recreational wharf and the Coastguard KaikÅura slipway.

"At the same time the channel into the main harbour is being deepened by dredging out the new sea floor. So far, about 5000 cubic metres of material has been excavated.

"It’s a big job that will result in the channel being two metres deep at low tide and able to be used all day. Work is expected to be complete by mid-year.

"The restoration has safeguards to avoid, remedy or mitigate any impact on the marine environment," Mr Brownlee says.