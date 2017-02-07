Threat situation

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 14:34

On Thursday, a front over Gisborne is forecast to drift north into the Coromandel and Northland, bringing rain, especially into eastern areas, with low confidence of warning amounts for the eastern hills and ranges of these regions.

The front should then weaken and drift away to the north of the North Island late Thursday or early Friday. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure spreads over the remainder of New Zealand.

A second front is forecast to move onto southern New Zealand on Friday,bringing low confidence of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria over Fiordland.

Northwest gales are also possible about Fiordland,Southland and inland Otago on Friday, although these look unlikely to become severe at this time.

On Saturday, the second front moves further north and weakens as it passes through Westland and Buller, while a northwest flow spreads over central and northern New Zealand. However, severe weather is not expected on Saturday at this stage.

On Sunday, a trough is forecast to move over the South Island from the Tasman Sea, bringing rain into the west of the island, with low confidence of warning amounts of rain for Westland and Fiordland. Northwest gales are possible in the east from Wairarapa to Southland, especially about inland areas, although they are not expected to become severe at this time.