More work to be done before decision made on Kinloch reserve's future

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 15:50

The future use of Kinloch Lakefront Reserve is to be investigated further following an impassioned plea from some of the community to keep it open to vehicles and a strong desire from councillors to ‘get the decision right’.

At its December meeting, TaupÅ District Council resolved to close the reserve to vehicle traffic in the future once alternative car parking had been created. This prompted strong debate in the Kinloch community and a notice of motion from four councillors seeking for the decision to be overturned.

At today’s meeting, the Council received 173 submissions left out of the original decision making process and a petition signed by 1600 people wanting vehicle access to remain. It also received a detailed submission from an action group formed after the December decision, proposing some alternatives to the original proposal.

Deputy Mayor Rosie Harvey chaired the item which ended in a 5-4 vote for the December decision to be revoked. A new motion was then passed for council staff to bring back an assessment of the Kinloch Action Group’s proposals including costings and how any work could be funded, alongside a plan showing what the area would look like if it was closed to vehicles.

"We want to make sure that whatever we do we get it right," Ms Harvey said. "We appreciate the input from the community to date and if it takes a bit longer to make the right decision then so be it."

The information will be gathered and presented to the Council for further consideration at the March or April meeting.