Info sought on flare sightings in Fiordland

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 16:25

Statement by Senior Sergeant Peter Graham:

Southern District Police are seeking information on reports of flares being seen in Fiordland over the weekend.

At approximately 11.20pm on Saturday 4 February 2017 Police received three calls from members of the Te Anau community who had witnessed an emergency flare sighting north west of the Te Anau township on Lake Te Anau.

The flare was described as red in colour, drifting in the sky for a few seconds before descending.

Those people who witnessed the flare did the right thing by contacting Police immediately.

Every flare sighting should be taken seriously, and those witnessing a flare should endeavour, if possible, to reference the flare against landmarks in order for Police to know where to commence a search.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched, including a helicopter with night vision capability and other vessels, but were unable to locate the source of the flare.

No vessels have been reported overdue and it appears the flare may have been a hoax.

Due to the nature of a water search and the possibility of people being in the water, emergency services are dispatched as quickly as possible.

A response includes volunteers who put their own lives at risk to assist others and it is disappointing to think someone may have set the flare off without it being an emergency situation.

Southland Police are seeking any information in relation to the flare.

Any information can be passed to Sergeant Tod Hollebon of Te Anau Police on 03 249 7600.