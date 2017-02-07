Boil water notice issued for Levin water supply

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 16:34

Horowhenua District Council is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for the Levin water supply as of today, Tuesday 07 February 2017. This is due to continuous rain and landslides upstream of the Ohau river that has elevated river turbidity, causing the water treatment plant to shut down since this morning.

The plant is currently compliant with drinking water standards and chlorination of the supply is continuing, however this is only a precautionary notice to safeguard the residents and commercial customers in the case that the river water does not improve.

If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. Residents with other houses or tenants on their properties should advise them of the contents of this notice. Residents are also advised to reduce their water use wherever possible to help our treatment plant cope better, while this notice is in place.

Please refer to the Council website http://www.horowhenua.govt.nz for more information on what you need to do when a boil water notice is in effect.