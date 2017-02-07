Kaikoura earthquake grants deadline extended

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 16:46

Applications for funding from the primary industries Earthquake Relief Fund have been extended for an extra month, Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has announced today.

"A number of locals have told me they need more time to gather information, so this extension to 31 March will make sure that everyone eligible has the opportunity to apply for a grant," says Mr Guy.

The $4 million Earthquake Relief Fund is for uninsurable infrastructure repairs in the Hurunui, Kaikoura and Marlborough districts affecting farmers and others in the primary sector.

"In any normal year farmers and growers have a really busy time on the farm over summer. With the earthquake that has been compounded by assessing and repairing damage to family homes and buildings.

"Combined with EQC and home insurance claims which have a deadline of the 14th of this month, some people were feeling the time pressure. This will give more time to estimate the work needed to repair uninsurable infrastructure such as access tracks and pasture."

Local earthquake recovery coordinators, working with the Rural Support Trusts, have held well-received small workshops to guide farmers on their applications and these will also be extended.

Any grants will be a contribution towards repairs, covering a maximum of 50% of costs. There will be an excess of $5,000 and capped at $50,000 per applicant.

Farmers who need an extra hand on the farm as a result of November’s earthquake and aftershocks can also call 0800 FARMING (327 646) and have their needs matched with skilled workers and volunteers. A further $600,000 has been allocated to run this programme for the next four months.

More information and the application form is on www.marlborough.govt.nz/Services/Emergency-Management/Emergency-Events/EQ2016/PIERF.aspx

More on the Earthquake Relief Fund

The funding may only be allocated in the form of a grant to help pay for costs associated with:

- Restoring uninsurable primary sector infrastructure

- Re-establishing uninsurable pasture (on cultivatable land only), crops, and forestry

- Initial clean-up of silt and debris (where uninsurable)

- This could include: some on-farm access roads, tracks, races, bridges without sides, dams and reservoirs, as these are generally uninsurable.

- Priority will be given to essential repairs to continue farming, such as roadside boundary fencing; boundary fencing; access tracks and stock water supplies.

- Any grant will be a contribution towards repairs, up to a maximum of 50% of the cost.

- The damage must exceed $12,000 in total for you to be considered for assistance.

- An excess of $5000 will be deducted from the 50% that is eligible for funding. The amount awarded may be adjusted if eligible funding requests exceed the $4 million available.

- The maximum any one entity could receive from the Fund is $50,000.

- Funding may be available where the cost of repairs (e.g. to fences, water reticulation) exceeds the limited cover provided by insurance. Applicants will need to deduct any insured amount that can be claimed from insurers.

- Funding is not available for repairs that can be insured, but were not.

- For more information on your options talk to your local Rural Support Trust.