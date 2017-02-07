Name of victim released in Haumoana homicide

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 16:55

Statement by Detective Inspector Mike Foster:

Police can now release the name of the man who died overnight following an assault in Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay.

The man who died was 45-year-old Mark Geoffrey Beale of Haumoana.

Mr Beale was found on the beach unconscious on the morning of Monday 6th of February.

Police have reason to believe Mr Beale was the victim of an assault.

Police would like to hear from people who may have been in the area of Domain Road and Grange Road on the afternoon or evening of Sunday 5th of February.

The area where Mr Beale was found is popular with people fishing, dog walking and other recreational activities.

Police would like to hear from people who were in the area on Sunday to help eliminate them from their inquiries.

Police also urge all people who fish or frequent this area on a regular basis to make contact with us.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to call Hasting Police on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.