Man charged after fatal crash in Invercargill

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 17:05

Statement by Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey:

At approximately 9.20am this morning Police attended a crash at the intersection of James and Margaret Street, Invercargill.

The crash involved two vehicles and as a result the male driver of one of the vehicles died.

The name of the deceased is Leslie John Dooley aged 79 years.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with Driving while Forbidden and Failing to Stop and Ascertain Injury in relation to the incident.

He will appear in court on 14 February 2017.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.