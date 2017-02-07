Police name person swept down Waikato River

|
Police can now release the name of the person killed when they were swept down the Waikato River near Aratiatia Dam/Aratiatia Rapids, north of Taupo on Monday 6 February.
She was 21-year-old Rachael Louise De Jong of Auckland.
The death of Ms De Jong has been reported to the Coroner and Police offer their sympathies to her friends and family.
