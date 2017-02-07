Police appeal for information on SH7 crash

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 20:25

Police are appealing for information in regards to a crash which occurred on February 3rd 2017 at 12:30pm on State Highway Seven, the Lewis Pass Road.

The crash occurred approximately 3.5km from Engineers Camp.

Before the crash, a lowered silver coloured Subaru or Mazda car was travelling on SH7 in the direction of Hanmer Springs.

The driver of the silver car is believed to be a male and there was a female passenger in the front seat.

The silver car was overtaking two vehicles and a large truck, when a group of motorcyclists travelling in the opposite direction, had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the car which was approaching on a left hand bend.

One motorcyclist has veered off the road and into a bank, he was hospitalised but luckily received no serious injuries.

Police would like to speak with the Fonterra truck driver and the drivers of the other cars as they may have information or even dash cam footage.

Police are also keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the silver vehicle driving in this area around that time.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Michael Black on 021 192 1846