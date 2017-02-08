Serious crash on State Highway 2 at Upper Hutt

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 06:01

The NZ Transport Agency is advising commuters travelling into Wellington this morning on State Highway 2 to expect significant delays as a serious truck crash has closed both southbound lanes near the Totara Park intersection Upper Hutt. Northbound lanes remain open.

A detour is in place for southbound traffic off State Highway 2 at Maoribank, via Fergusson Drive, rejoining State Highway 2 at Silverstream.

The detour will add considerable time to journeys as commuter traffic builds. Motorists are encouraged to consider taking the train, delay their journey if possible, or factor in extra time for their journey into Wellington.

Emergency services are on site and the NZ Police Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Motorists can get real time updates from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/159857

- www.facebook.com/NZTAwgtn

- www.twitter.com/NZTAwgtn