Ag graduate strikes balance in life, work and play

You can’t have your cake and eat it too; this is something Jack Van Bussel seemed to refute over his time as a student, where he managed top-grades and a busy life.

A keen rower and rugby player, born on a lifestyle block on the outskirts of Whanganui, Van Bussel was able to strike a work-to-life balance that most of us can only aspire to.

His skills with the rugby ball were handy when the Massey Rams took back the LA Brooks Cup from Lincoln University late last year. But his hard work in the classroom and through his involvement with other studetns, was where van Bussel set himself apart, earning him the title of Massey University Agriculture Student of the Year.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of both the campus environment. As a hostel resident in my first year and also all the variety of clubs and facilities available. In particular, I have had an awesome experience and made many mates as part of the Massey University Rugby Club."

Completing a Bachelor of AgriCommerce majoring in farm management, van Bussel explains that his interest in both farming and economics led him to the degree, and ultimately his first job as an agribusiness graduate, working with Westpac Bank this year.

"While considering possible career options I attended a Massey information evening and was given some really good information about the potential opportunities in pursuing an agricultural degree, this further cemented my belief that this would be a great choice for me."

Van Bussel was able to keep a relatively small student loan through a combination of scholarships and working over the summer.

"As I embark on my working career I know that I have much more to learn, this means my current focus is to learn as much as I can within the banking industry," van Bussel says. "However, in the future I would certainly look at further training with Massey University."

Van Bussel, part of the Young Farmers Club, visited schools during his time studying to promote agricultural studies at the university. He says that anyone who wants an interesting and diverse career should sign up.

"Massey supported my learning and I made great friends and enjoyed meeting a variety of people along the way," van Bussel says.

"The agricultural industry continues to dominate New Zealand’s economy and exports. There are opportunities from farm management to horticulture and marketing to international trade. Like all industries it’s getting smarter and not surprisingly, there is a growing need for university graduates."

