Traffic delays expected following Upper Hutt crash

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 06:17

Police's serious crash unit is attending a crash on State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt.

Two trucks have crashed at approximately 5.05am this morning near the Totara Park intersection and southbound lanes are closed.

One driver is in a serious condition.

Motorists are being diverted off State Highway 2 at Maoribank, via Fergusson Drive, rejoining State Highway 2 at Silverstream.

This detour will add time to journeys and delays are expected.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area exercise patience during this time.

Northbound lanes remain open.