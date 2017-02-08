Traffic delays expected following Upper Hutt crash

|
Police's serious crash unit is attending a crash on State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt.
Two trucks have crashed at approximately 5.05am this morning near the Totara Park intersection and southbound lanes are closed.
One driver is in a serious condition.
Motorists are being diverted off State Highway 2 at Maoribank, via Fergusson Drive, rejoining State Highway 2 at Silverstream.
This detour will add time to journeys and delays are expected.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area exercise patience during this time.
Northbound lanes remain open.
