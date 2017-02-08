Korean man missing from Te Urewera

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 07:25

Wairoa Police and Search and Rescue are searching for a 59-year-old Korean man who was reported missing from the Lake Waikaremoan Great Walk in Te Urewera.

He was last seen at the Panekiri Hutt on 7 February 2017 and was expected to be at Onepoto by 1pm for a scheduled pick up.

The alarm was raised when he was not there at the agreed upon time.

Police are still working to confirm his personal details and will advise these as soon as possible.

Police cannot yet rule out that he may have left the bush earlier than scheduled and hitch-hiked to a new location.

Police are seeking any information from anyone who may have seen or picked up a Korean man, who appears around 59 years old and is of medium build, from Te Urewera or Wairoa area. He was last known to be wearing a blue merino top and light brown/sandy coloured pants.

If you have information about this man please contact your nearest Police Station or the Wairoa Police Station on 06 838 8345.