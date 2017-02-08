$5m boost for Waikato Medical School

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 08:54

The proposed Waikato Medical School received a major boost last night with Sir Owen Glenn committing $5 million to support the development.

In announcing his support for the creation of a third medical school in New Zealand, Sir Glenn highlighted the need to increase the capacity of medical education and the importance of developing new teaching models that cater to the needs of New Zealanders.

More information about last night’s announcement is available in this article from the Waikato Times.

