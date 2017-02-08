Daily missions for the Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter

|
Mission Number / Time / Westpac 1 or 2 / Location / Mission
131 / 5.50 am / W2 / Wharehine / Mechanics Bay crew tasked by Ambulance to Wharehine for a male patient in his 80’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
132 / 8.30 am / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Onetangi for a male patient suffering from anaphylaxis. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
133 / 12.16 pm / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Blackpool for a male child suffering a respiratory issue. Landed on the beach and carried out a ‘hot load’ due to the hide tide mark, and flew the patient to Starship Hospital (with his mum) in a moderate condition. Pics attached.
134 / 1.57 / W1 / Coromandel / Whitianga crew tasked to the Papa Aroha Campground in Coromandel for a male patient suffering a medical complaint. Crew landed on an old airstrip to treat the patient and flew him to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.
135 / 4.01 pm / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Waiheke for a male patient in his 60’s suffering a medical complaint. No other details available.
136 / 8.30 am / W2 / Wellsford / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Wellsford for a female patient in her 30’s suffering a medical condition. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.
