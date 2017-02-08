Korean man missing from Te Urewera

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 09:50

Police's inquiries into the whereabouts of the man missing from Lake Waikaremoana Te Urewera indicate that he has left the area.

Police believe the man has left the area, returned to Wairoa to pick up his belongings and has made his way to Napier.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has seen the man to confirm his whereabouts and establish his wellbeing.

The man is described as 59 years old and of medium build.

He was last known to be wearing a blue merino top and light brown/sandy coloured pants.

If you have information about this man, please contact your nearest Police Station or the Wairoa Police Station on 06 838 8345.