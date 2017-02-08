Man in custody following robberies in Whakatane

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 11:00

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen.

A 26-year-old Whakatane man is in custody.

He is assisting Police with their inquiries into the two robberies in Whakatane, and the alleged shooting yesterday.

Police's inquiries into the matter are continuing and there are still several people who are yet to be spoken to.

Police can reassure the community that no one else is being sought in connection to yesterday's events.

I would like to thank the members of the public who provided assistance in this matter, especially the witnesses at Julian’s Berry Farm and the owners of the business for their time and co-operation with Police yesterday afternoon.

While no one was seriously injured this was understandably a traumatising event for all involved and their willingness to assist Police is greatly assisting the investigation.