Open fire season declared in the Tararua District

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 10:26

Owing to the continuing wet weather patterns and the lack of wild fires the Tararua District Council Rural Fire Authority has decided to lift the Restricted Fire Season for all areas under its control and has declared an Open Fire Season with effect 8 February 2017. This excludes all beach areas, Council Reserves and Department of Conservation lands which remain in an all year round Restricted Fire Season. A fire permit is still required for fires in these areas.

The summer season is still here and there are the occasional hot windy periods which rapidly increases the fire danger level. Council Rural Fire Officers will continue to monitor the situation. People contemplating lighting a fire should take care as there is still a lot of fuel around in the form of grass, the base of which is still very dry. Do not light in windy conditions as embers can travel up to 3 kilometres or more. Get a long term weather forecast before lighting and make sure you have means to extinguish your fire if it starts to get out of hand.

It is timely to remind people that even though we are in an open fire season you are still responsible for all costs involved in fire suppression and any damage to other people’s property should your fire get away on you. If you require advice on carrying out any burns you can contact the Council’s Principal Rural Fire Officer, on 06 374 4080.