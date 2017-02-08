Crowne Plaza Queenstown gets fresh look for rooms, public areas

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 11:42

Award-winning hotel Crowne Plaza Queenstown has a fresh new look for guests to enjoy following upgrades to public areas, rooms and conference spaces.

New furniture in the lobby, threesixty restaurant and The Atrium will add a modern twist to interiors. The majority of the hotel’s rooms have large balconies, so new balcony furniture ensures an extra level of comfort for guests admiring spectacular and panoramic alpine views.

The half a million-dollar refurbishment also includes new carpets in award-winning threesixty restaurant, the lobby bar area, around the concierge desk and hotel corridors, adding a luxurious look and feel to the property.

Conveniently located in the heart of Queenstown’s visitor, retail and business district, Crowne Plaza Queenstown combines the convenience of its downtown location with a peaceful nights’ sleep in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

It’s also renowned as the hotel of choice for conference and events bookings, the home of inspiring meetings in an inspirational setting.

Crowne Plaza Queenstown Sales and Marketing Manager Kylie Walker said the upgrades would keep the property "front of mind" for guests across the board.

"The new carpets and furniture are some of the first things people notice when they walk into the property, and reactions have been very positive," she said.

Crowne Plaza Queenstown’s threesixty restaurant and bar on the ground floor are the perfect places to sit back, relax and enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner or a good coffee.

On the first floor, new-look meeting rooms and spaces ensure the hotel continues to lead the way as the hotel of choice for the MICE market, offering rooms to the conference, incentive and meetings markets boasting high-end meeting technology and connectivity.

The upgrades include new carpets fitted in all conference and meeting rooms - including Crowne I, Crowne II, Crowne III, and the boardroom - as well as versatile pre and post-function area The Atrium.

"From mid-sized conferences to incentive groups and intimate meetings in the boardroom, we host a diverse range of events each year," said Ms Walker.

"As market leaders we’re always looking at ways of improving our services and the quality of conference and events rooms and public spaces."

The hotel’s four meeting rooms look out over breathtaking Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables mountain range, with floor-to-ceiling windows and balcony access married with black-out capability when views threaten to become too distracting.

Last year a new High Tea experience was also launched for the meetings, conventions and business events markets. The High Tea includes a selection of top-quality finger sandwiches, a variety of homemade scones served with whipped cream, butter and raspberry jam, and sweets such as red fruit macarons, a chai cheesecake and an orange crème brulée, all served on a three-tiered cake stand.