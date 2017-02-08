Police continuing to seek Zane Lewis

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 12:30

Eastern District Police are continuing to seek Hastings man Zane Lewis who is wanted for arrest.

Lewis is wanted for arrest on a range of charges in relation to dishonesty offences, breach of community work and release conditions and driving offences.

Police consider Lewis to be a risk to the public and he should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call Police immediately on 111.

Lewis is 26-years-old and has distinctive tattoos covering much of his face along with tattoos on his forearms, chest and hand.

He is understood to have connections in Central Hawke’s Bay and Napier.

Anyone who has information that may help locate Lewis is asked to call Hastings Police on 06 831 0700 or information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.