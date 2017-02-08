Bridge closure SH53 between Featherston and Martinborough

|
Motorists in Wairarapa are advised that the bridge over the Tauherenikau River on SH 53 between Featherston and Martinborough is closed.
The road is closed while a structural inspection is completed.
There is an alternative route via SH2 and Number 1 Line.
