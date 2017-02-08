YAG seeking members

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 14:37

The group that represents Whangarei District’s young residents and advises Whangarei District Council on ways to cater for youth is looking for 12 new members.

The WDC Youth Advisory Group (YAG) is seeking inspired and motivated people aged between 15 and 20, from around the District.

Contenders must be team players who are interested in working with Council to provide a youth perspective, to help make the District a great place for youth to live, earn and learn.

Members of the group bring along young people’s opinions and get to see how the Council works, and make a difference to their community.

The group has been operating since June 2012, and has already made a huge impact on the way young people’s voices are heard by the decision makers at Council.

Justice Hetaraka initially applied to YAG to represent the voice of youth in lower socio economic areas within Whangarei District.

"YAG is important to Whangarei District’s development because it values the youth opinion and creates a structure that ensures our opinions are communicated to WDC and that Council plans are also communicated by youth, to youth. It’s the bridge between youth and Council, which I think is a very positive and valuable," Justice said.

She was surprised at the group’s passion for the development of Whangarei District, and found it encouraging to be surrounded by like-minded people who want to make change in our community.

"People on YAG can make a huge impact on the way Council makes decisions for youth in Whangarei," she said.

"I would recommend joining the group because it is a good way to learn about local governance and be actively involved in the decision making."