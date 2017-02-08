Homicide investigation in Haumoana - update

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 15:25

Statement from Inspector Mike Foster, Field Crime Manager, Eastern District:

Police continue to make inquiries in their homicide investigation following the death of 45-year-old Mark Beale.

A specialist search group has finished an examination of the area in Haumoana, Hawke's Bay, where Mr Beale was found unconscious on Monday.

The scene has also been examined forensically, as inquiries into what happened continue.

A post-mortem was being carried out in Wellington today.

"Information being provided by the public is heartening, and we encourage anyone who hasn't spoken to us to come forward," Inspector Foster says.

A dedicated phone line has been set up for the investigation, which has been dubbed Operation Helm, and Police encourage anyone with information to call (06) 873 0519.

"We would still like to speak with all people who may frequent or fish at Haumoana on a regular basis, or from time to time.

We're hoping they can provide us with important information, regardless of whether they were there on Sunday, February 5, or not.

They may be able to help us identify people who may have been in the area," Inspector Foster says.

Police are continuing to liaise with Mr Beale's family and are providing support for them.