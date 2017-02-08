Calling artists and designers with links to Dunedin

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 15:32

Calling all artists and designers with links to Dunedin.

The word is out for all artists and fashion designers with a connection to Dunedin. Here’s a chance to exhibit in the prestigious Yu Gallery in Shanghai, China.

Otago Polytechnic is contributing to the Enterprise Dunedin led project to produce an exhibition of art and fashion at the Gallery. It is called ‘Anything Could Happen’, and everyone with links to Dunedin is welcome to submit their work.

Antony Deaker, Dunedin City Council Ara Toi project co-ordinator, says it is an incredible connection for Dunedin-related artists with their sister city in China.

"This is creating an amazing export opportunity to Shanghai for Dunedin and our artists. We are celebrating our creative city and celebrating the quality of art and design education here" Mr Deaker says.

Margo Barton, Otago Polytechnic fashion academic leader, says this is an incredible opportunity.

"This will help to develop international connections for Dunedin artists and designers. The Gallery is at the Yu Yuan Gardens which are more than 400 years old. 6 million people visit them every year and we get to exhibit there for an entire month!" she says.

Entries close on February 17th. The application form can be found at: http://www.dunedin.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/572567/Shanghai-Exhibition-application-form.pdf

The exhibition runs from May 8 to June 9, and has exclusive use of the gallery.