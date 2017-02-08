Lincoln 'works to safeguard student voice'

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 15:10

Lincoln University Vice-Chancellor Professor Robin Pollard recently signed a five-year service level agreement with the Lincoln University Students’ Association (LUSA), offering students the opportunity to have more input into their educational experience.

Under the agreement, all students enrolled at Lincoln are recognised as the University’s primary stakeholders and decisions about student services will be made jointly between LUSA and senior management.

The agreement is set to remain in effect until 2021.

LUSA President Danyon Thomas says the five-year timeframe indicates that Lincoln places a high value on student opinion.

"We want to make sure the student experience is informed by the students themselves because no-one knows education better than students," he says. "The five-year term is great because it means the University is fully committed to giving students a say in their education.

"I think Lincoln offers the best student experience in the country, as once you’ve been here for six months as a student, you don’t want to leave. Alumni also always have great things to say about the University, even many years after they have left."

Services covered by the agreement include offering career advice and supporting students’ transition into post-study employment, as well as providing counselling services, financial support, health care, affordable childcare services for students with young children, access to clubs and societies, and sport and cultural activities.

Relationship management meetings will be held monthly between LUSA and senior management representatives, to facilitate working in good faith with a spirit of openness and cooperation.

Chief Academic Officer Bruce McKenzie says the agreement is important to the University and highlights the good relationship between senior management and students.

"We are committed to providing as many opportunities as possible for our students to be in control of their own education."