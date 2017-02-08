Police investigating Ngaruawahia dairy robbery

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 15:20

Statement from Detective Russell Crawford, Huntly-Ngaruawahia CIB:

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the Waingaro Road Dairy, Ngaruawahia at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday 7th February.

Three young men wearing masks entered the store each carrying weapons including a pistol, a golf club and another blunt object.

The sole male shopkeeper retreated to the rear of the building upon their arrival in order to keep himself and his family safe.

The offenders have stolen a large amount of tobacco and cigarettes before exiting the dairy and leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.

This car had been taken from a Ngaruawahia address earlier in the day.

It was dumped outside an early childhood centre in Brownlee Avenue, approximately 600-700 metres away from the Waingaro Dairy.

This area is frequented by hundreds of people daily, including people who use the Hakarimata Summit Track steps as part of their fitness programme.

The three offenders are believed to be aged in their late teens or early twenties, have skinny to medium builds, were all approximately 5’9’’ - 5’11" tall, wearing dark coloured long shorts, lighter coloured hoodies and had masks covering their faces.

The stolen vehicle they used in this robbery was a blue/green 1997 Nissan Sentra Hatchback.

Police are requesting assistance from members of the public who may have any information relating to the above incident.

People with information are asked to contact Huntly Police on 07 828 7560 or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.