Work starts on Kelvin / Herbert Street intersection

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 16:56

Council is asking drivers to take care at the corner of Kelvin and Herbert Street as work to install traffic lights at the intersection starts, in a bid to reduce accidents at the corner and reduce delays.

The work, undertaken by contractor Fulton Hogan, will occur in several stages and is expected to be completed by the end of March. They will start by installing ducting within the road and footpaths, followed by a number of road pavement repairs. The signal poles, controller and lanterns will be installed followed by the road markings to complete the work.

Russel Street between Herbert and Lewis Streets will be closed to traffic throughout most of the project to increase safety by having less traffic turning movements through the work site. Right-turning traffic into Herbert Street from Kelvin Street will be restricted for the majority of works. Following completion of the road works, traffic will only be able to enter and leave Russel Street by left turn.

Council’s Roading Manager, Russell Pearson, said the once complete the intersection would provide right-turning traffic on both Herbert and Kelvin Street with much safer travel options.

"Motorists will not have to make those difficult decisions if there is sufficient space between cars to make a safe turn. The traffic signals will also help ease traffic issues during the busy morning and afternoon periods," Mr Pearson said.

Property owners in the area have been contacted and the contractor will continue to advise them of any access or parking changes.