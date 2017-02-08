Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust funding round now open

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 18:19

Members of the public are invited to apply to the current funding round of the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust before applications close on 31 March 2017.

The Trust chairman, Mr Peter Chin, urges people to make application for proposals that support the aims of the Trust

The Trust distributes up to $150,000 in grants to organisations and individuals through two funding rounds each year. It funds activities that promote the preservation of Chinese New Zealand history and awareness of the contributions of early Chinese settlers, and which provide tangible support for Chinese New Zealanders’ history, language and culture.

Recent funding from the Trust has supported commissioned works from selected writers and researchers to produce histories of New Zealand’s Chinese laundries and churches.

To obtain an application form for funding, or to learn more about the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust and it’s work, please visit the Community Matters’ website: www.communitymatters.govt.nz or phone 0800 824 824.